Woody and pals embark on a rescue mission in new Toy Story 4 trailer

By Ruth Kinane
May 21, 2019 at 09:47 AM EDT

The latest trailer for the upcoming Toy Story 4 is here — and with it a whole lot of new adventures, including a mission to save a spork.

In the new clip for the forthcoming Disney/Pixar film (due in theaters June 21), Woody welcomes a new toy into the fold after Bonnie literally makes him at kindergarten. When the craft project dubbed Forky (voiced by Tony Hale) struggles to come to terms with his newfound identity as a toy, Woody (Tom Hanks) takes it upon himself to initiate him into the fun world of being a beloved plaything — but then they hit the road and mayhem ensues when Forky goes missing.

Luckily, Woody and Co. have the help from some old friends (Annie Potts’ Bo Peep is back!) and new (Jordan Peele and Keegan Michael-Key’s mischeveous carnival prizes, Ducky and Bunny) as well as Canada’s greatest stunt man Duke Caboom (Keanu Reeves) — once he gets done posing, that is — to see them through their mission. The movie also introduces Christina Hendricks‘ character Gabby Gabby, a villainous pull-string doll from the 1950s.

Watch the clip above to find out what a “plush rush” is and check out the movie when it hits theaters June 21.

