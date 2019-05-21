Renée Zellweger on a fourth Bridget Jones movie: 'If they call me, I'll go running'

Renée Zellweger says she would be down to do another Bridget Jones movie, and she even has an idea as to where the character is now.

During an appearance on The Talk on Tuesday to promote her new Netflix melodrama What/If, host Sheryl Underwood asked Zellweger if she’d be interested in doing a fourth film in the beloved rom-com franchise, and what her character would hypothetically be up to.

“Bridget Jones: The Menopause,” Zellweger joked. “No, I know Helen’s [Fielding] written the book, and I love this character. So, I mean, if they call me, I’ll go running.”

The Oscar winner, who also stars in the upcoming Judy Garland biopic Judy, last reprised the role of Bridget Jones in 2016’s Bridget Jones’s Baby. The film, which also starred Colin Firth and Patrick Dempsey, followed Bridget as she discovers that she’s pregnant but has no idea who the father is.

Unlike the first two films in the franchise — 2001’s Bridget Jones’s Diary and 2004’s Bridget Jones: The Edge of Reason — Baby was not adapted from a Fielding novel, although a third book in the series, Bridget Jones: Mad About the Boy, was published in 2013.

Related content: