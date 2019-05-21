Four actors we'd love to see Keanu Reeves fight in John Wick: Chapter 4

The John Wick movies have always boasted impressive casts, which collectively include Willem Dafoe, John Leguizamo, Ian McShane, Lance Reddick, Ruby Rose, Common, Laurence Fishburne, Franco Nero, Bridget Moynihan, Halle Berry, Anjelica Huston, Mark Dacascos, Jerome Flynn, Asia Kate Dillon, and, of course, the man himself, Keanu Reeves. But who should director Chad Stahelski call up to combat Keanu for the just-announced John Wick: Chapter 4? We humbly submit a quartet of suggestions, below.

MICHELLE YEOH

Now best known in America for her roles in Crazy Rich Asians and Star Trek: Discovery, Michelle Yeoh has a long history with the martial arts genre, having appeared in the likes of 1992’s Police Story 3: Super Cop — in which she starred alongside Jackie Chan — 1993’s The Heroic Trio, and Ang Lee’s 2000 film Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon. Yeoh has also worked with legendary Hong Kong director and fight choreographer Yuen Woo-ping, who helped design the action sequences on the Keanu Reeves-starring Matrix trilogy.

NICOLAS CAGE

Is there any franchise which could not be improved by adding the legend born Nicolas Kim Coppola to the cast? We would argue not! The Con Air and Face/Off star certainly has action movie experience and recently helped fix his own broken ankle by doing stunts for last year’s Mandy. We’d also get a kick out of seeing the Oscar-winner sharing screen time with John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum cast member, and diehard Cage afficionado, Jason Mantzoukas.

CHARLIZE THERON

Charlize Theron‘s stairwell fight in Atomic Blonde is one of the few movie sequences in recent years which can match the John Wick franchise at its most physically ferocious. Theron also has multiple Wick connections: the actress previously costarred with Reeves on The Devil’s Advocate and Sweet November. The pair even sparred while the actress was prepping for Atomic Blonde, which was made by Stahelski’s business partner David Leitch, an uncredited co-director on the first John Wick film.

WESLEY SNIPES

Wesley Snipes is a longtime student of Shotokan karate, Brazilian jiu-jitsu, capoeira, and what the Blade star once described as “good old-fashioned Bronx street fighting.” He also has a wry sense of humor, as he recently demonstrated with his surprise cameo on What We Do in the Shadows. All in all, the Daywalker sounds like a John Wick kind of guy.

