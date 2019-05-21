Field of Dreams returning to theaters for its 30th anniversary, just in time for Father's Day

Image zoom Melinda Sue Gordon

Still looking for a Father’s Day present? How about the chance to cry in a dark room with a bunch of strangers while Kevin Costner plays catch with his dad?

Let us clarify: Field of Dreams is returning to theaters for two days to mark its 30th anniversary, courtesy of Fathom Events and the TCM Big Screen Classics series. The film will screen Sunday, June 16 — that would be Father’s Day — and Tuesday, June 18 in more than 600 theaters nationwide. (You can find a participating venue near you here.)

Field of Dreams tells the tale of Ray Kinsella (Costner) as he follows a vision and a mysterious voice (“If you build it…he will come…”) encouraging him to build a baseball diamond in his cornfield. Along the way, he encounters ghosts of historical baseball players, including Shoeless Joe Jackson, and wrestles with his fraught relationship with his late father. Upon its release in 1989, the film earned critical acclaim, an eventual Oscar nomination for Best Picture, and the adoration of dads everywhere.

The re-release also marks the 100th anniversary of the 1919 Black Sox scandal, which figures prominently in the plot of the film. You can purchase tickets now on Fathom Events’ website.

