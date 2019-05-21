Both the Child’s Play remake and Toy Story 4 are being released June 21. And you could say that the box office battle between these two toy-centric properties is starting to really [adopts maniacal Cryptkeeper voice] heat up!

The Child’s Play folks have just posted to Twitter an image of Chucky — or the killer puppet’s arm, anyway — roasting the back half of the rival series’ dachshund, Slink. The accompany message reads, “On June 21, find out what’s really cooking.” Our theory? The image is actually subtweeting the famously dogs-featuring John Wick franchise whose star, Keanu Reeves, is voicing the new character of stuntman action figure Duke Kaboom in Toy Story 4.

Child’s Play stars Aubrey Plaza as a mother who gives her son (Gabriel Bateman) a toy doll for his birthday, unaware of its more sinister nature. The film costars Atlanta actor Brian Tyree Henry and Mark Hamill, who voices Chucky.

Watch the trailer for the new Child’s Play above and see that new image, below.

Related content: