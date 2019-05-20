John Wick: Chapter 4 to be released in 2021

A certain hitman played by Keanu Reeves will continue to wage war against his foes in John Wick: Chapter 4. EW has confirmed that the action fourquel will be released May 21, 2021.

The news comes in the wake of John Wick: Chapter 3 — Parabellum opening to $56.8 million over the weekend, making it easily the most successful entry in the Lionsgate franchise series so far. The first John Wick debuted to $14.4 million in 2014, while Chapter 2 opened to $30.4 million in 2017.

Image zoom Niko Tavernise/Lionsgate

Prior to the release of Chapter 3, franchise director Chad Stahelski told EW he would be more than happy to make more films in the series.

“I enjoy making these movies because there’s no limit,” he said. “We create our own mythology, and we have a studio that both stays out of our way and supports us on the wacky decisions. If people go see the movie, and it makes money, and they came back to us, Keanu and I have ideas for days. It’s a fun world. I could live here for the rest of my career. If people like it and want to watch more, I could think of way worse ways to spend your career. We’ll let the audience figure that out.”

