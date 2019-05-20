After John Wick 3, it's time for the Halle Berrenaissance to begin

The McConaissance is over, so let the Halle Berrenaissance commence!

Halle Berry, 52, only appears in John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum for three extended scenes, but it’s a 30-minute span that leaves you wanting more of her — and wanting more for her.

In the latest installment of the action franchise, which dethroned Avengers: Endgame to finish No. 1 at the box office, the Oscar-winner plays Sofia, the manager at the Moroccan Continental who owes John (Keanu Reeves) a favor and shares his affinity for dogs. After the old friends catch up, John, Sofia, and her pair of Belgian Malinois hounds go meet the powerful Barrada (Game of Thrones‘ Jerome Flynn). But when the encounter turns bad and Barrada shoots one of Sofia’s dogs (don’t worry, he had a bulletproof vest on), it leads to an epic 10-plus minute sequence of the two assassins and two dogs kicking ass and taking no names.

Image zoom Mark Rogers/Lionsgate

“She would have to do three hours of martial arts, two hours of guns, and then, because the dogs are so sensitive, Halle had to become a trainer for the animals,” director Chad Stahelski recently told EW. “So, she [spent] another three, four hours a day just hanging out with the dogs, and giving them commands, and telling them what to do. That is a massive time commitment for an actress of her caliber that could be making millions of dollars elsewhere on other jobs. She just wanted to blow up everything to make a statement, saying, ‘Look at me, look what I can do,’ you know, pretty much, ‘F— y’all.’ [Laughs]”

And I give that same message to anyone who isn’t ready for the Berrenaissance! It’s been 17 years since Berry became the first African-American woman to win Best Actress at the Oscars (unfortunately, she’s still the only one), and how have we rewarded her? One solid X-Men sequel, one not-so solid X-Men sequel, Razzie legend Catwoman, a CBS summer series, a cameo in a Kevin Hart stand-up special, and a small reprisal in another X-Men sequel. [Extreme Oliver Queen voice] “You have failed this beloved actress!”

Image zoom Mark Rogers/Lionsgate

But, the Berrenaissance movement has started, between her helping shepherd Boomerang to the small screen, popping up in Kingsman: The Golden Circle, coming close to stealing John Wick 3, and starring in and directing the upcoming mixed martial arts drama Bruised (can we please just keep letting Berry kick everyone’s asses?).

And yet, that’s not enough, we need more. How about her own HBO limited series from Big Little Lies and Sharp Objects maestro Jean-Marc Vallée? Then sign her up for a Kill Bill-esque Sofia spin-off from Wick filmmaker Chad Stahelski or Atomic Blonde‘s David Leitch, who co-directed the original Wick film with Stahelski. And let’s throw in an adorable rom-com — Hitch 2 anyone? Get it done, Hollywood.

John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum is now in theaters.

