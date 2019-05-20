See a new Downton Abbey teaser and poster ahead of full trailer release

Fans who said goodbye to Downton Abbey in 2015 are in for a bit more teasing as the big screen adaptation nears release on September 20.

A teaser trailer and a new poster were released on Monday, in support of Tuesday’s release of the official trailer. The poster features The Crawley Family, with sassy matriarch Violet Crawley, the Dowager Countess (Maggie Smith) sitting at heart’s center; her son, Lord Grantham (Hugh Bonneville) in a prominent position on the right; and Lady Mary Talbot (Michelle Dockery) stands regally between them both.

The rest of the cast surrounds the trio, including Tiaa the lovable lab in a seat of power next to the Dowager Countess.

Image zoom Focus Features

The teaser, on the other hand, is just that — revealing very little at all. It opens with a shot of the Crawley’s longtime butler Mr. Carson (Jim Carter) as he walks up to the iconic Highclere Castle, which served as the Grantham family home for six seasons. In the background, a piano plays a few notes, bringing his footsteps to life.

Hopefully, the full trailer will be exploding with details about what audiences can expect and maybe even some answer burning questions that have been festering for the last three years. Mainly, how old is Violet and will she outlive them all? Will Thomas Barrow (Robert James-Collier) ever be able to publicly love a man in his lifetime? And, is Carson working for the Crawley family again?

The film picks up approximately 18 months after the series’ bittersweet finale. Carson was happily married to Mrs. Hughes (Phyllis Logan) when he had to resign seven months later after he showed signs of palsy. His retirement allowed Mr. Barrow to ascend to the coveted position, after he redeemed himself from years of missteps by showing Carson kindness.

It’s no surprise that the retired newlywed would be seen at Downton, as he was very close to the Crawley family after so many years of dedicated service.

Carson was especially close to Lady Mary, who married Henry Talbot (Matthew Goode) in the show’s final small screen chapter. In the finale, Mary Talbot discovered she is pregnant but keeps it a secret so as not to ruin her sister Edith’s (Laura Carmichael) wedding.

Mr. Bates (Brendan Coyle) and his wife Anna (Joanne Froggat) were put through the ringer while trying to expand their family. Anna, who was a Lady’s maid at Downton, had three miscarriages before finally welcoming a son on New Year’s Eve, 1925.

Lady Mary’s former mother-in-law Isobel (Penelope Wilton) also found her happily ever after. She married Dickie Grey, the Baron Merton, a Crawley family friend.

It was also hinted that love was on the horizon for Tom Branson (Allen Leach), who was previously married to Lord Grantham’s daughter Lady Sybil (Jessica Brown-Findlay) until her premature death at just 24 years old. There was a spark between him and editor Laura Edmunds (Antonia Bernath), an employee and friend to Lady Edith.

Even Daisy, the former maid turned kitchen cook, opened her heart to someone new in the end — Downton footman Andrew Parker (Michael Fox).

Series creator/writer Julian Fellowes, who serves as writer and producer on the film, will be sitting for a special Facebook Q&A on Tuesday at 10 a.m. ET on the official @DowntonAbbey page to tie-in with the trailer release.

