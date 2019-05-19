John Wick: Chapter 3 unseats Avengers: Endgame to win box office

It turns out the only thing that can take down the Avengers is a retired hitman with revenge on his mind.

After a three-week, record-breaking reign at the box office, Avengers: Endgame has been unseated by John Wick: Chapter 3 — Parabellum. The Keanu Reeves three-quel takes the top spot at the box office with an estimated $57 million in ticket sales across 3,850 theaters. Avengers: Endgame still holds on for second place with an estimated $29.4 million across 4,220 theaters. Another holdover from last week, Pokemon Detective Pikachu rounds out the top three with an estimated $24.8 million across 4,248 theaters.

John Wick racks up an enormous opening weekend that far exceeds expectations, beating both of its predecessors (the first John Wick opened to $14.4 million in 2014, while Chapter Two took in $30.4 million in 2017). Reeves returns as the titular retired hit man, now with a $14 million price on his head. Devoid of protection from the international assassin’s guild, John Wick fights for his life on the streets of New York as he’s targeted by ruthless killers. Halle Berry and Anjelica Huston join the franchise for the first time, while Lawrence Fishburne and Ian McShane also star.

The film also performed well overseas, taking in $92.2 million in its first week, a franchise high. According to Comscore, 37% of moviegoers said “Actor in the lead role” was their primary reason for seeing the film, which reflects Reeves’ enormous box office power (at least in this particular part). This is an extremely high percentage for this category. Fittingly, this is Reeves’ second-biggest opening ever, coming in behind 2003’s The Matrix Reloaded $91.8 million haul. The three-quel is likely to continue performing well, given its positive reviews and an A- CinemaScore.

Avengers: Endgame still remains in the top three, with its second place $29.4 million take in its fourth weekend in theaters. Its global total now stands at $2.62 billion, still trailing behind the number one film of all time Avatar and its $2.78 billion haul. However, the superhero film is now the second-highest grossing film domestically at $771 million, falling behind Star Wars: The Force Awakens’ $937 million and surpassing Avatar’s $761 million.

Amblin Entertainment and Universal’s A Dog’s Journey takes fourth place in its first weekend in theaters with an estimated $8 million in ticket sales across 3,267 theaters. A sequel to 2017’s A Dog’s Purpose, the film falls far short of its predecessor, which opened to $18.2 million. The family-friendly project resonated with audiences, landing a solid A CinemaScore.

Based on the best-selling series by author W. Bruce Cameron, the movie tells its tale from the dog’s perspective as this devoted pup, voiced by Josh Gad, finds the meaning of his existence through the lives of humans — here, the dog finds himself reincarnated as different canines but keeps coming back to protect and love the humans who mean the most to him. Dennis Quaid returns in a starring role, and he’s supported by Marg Helgenberger, Henry Lau, Betty Gilpin, Kathryn Prescott in this film directed by Gail Mancuso.

This weekend’s other major new release, The Sun Is Also a Star, based on Nicola Yoon’s YA novel of the same name, majorly disappointed at the box office. The film opened to an estimated $2.6 million across 2,073 theaters for eighth place. Starring Grown-ish actress Yara Shahidi and Riverdale heartthrob Charles Melton, the teen romance follows two high-school students who fall in love in the course of a single day in New York City.

Directed by Ry Russo-Young, the film grapples with immigration issues as Jamaican-born Natasha (Shahidi) struggles to prevent her family’s sudden deportation, all the while fighting burgeoning feelings for the boy she just met, Daniel (Melton). The film failed to resonate with audiences, earning a disappointing B- CinemaScore, which doesn’t bode well for future success. The previous adaptation of Yoon’s writing, 2017’s Everything, Everything far outpaced this title with an $11 million opening.

Last week’s con-artist comedy The Hustle rounds out the top five with an estimated $6.1 million in ticket sales across 3,077 theaters.

Overall box office is down 9.1 percent to date, according to Comscore, jumping back up to a wider gap since last week. Check out the May 17-19 numbers below.

1. John Wick: Chapter Three — Parabellum — $57 million

2. Avengers: Endgame— $29.4 million

3. Pokemon Detective Pikachu— $24.8 million

4. A Dog’s Journey— $8 million

5. The Hustle— $6.1 million

6. The Intruder— $4 million

7. Long Shot — $3.4 million

8. The Sun Is Also a Star— $2.6 million

9. Poms— $2.1 million

10. Uglydolls— $1.6 million

