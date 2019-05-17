Watch Beanie Feldstein take a high school victory lap in the first six minutes of Booksmart

Booksmart 05/24/19 type Movie Genre Comedy

The end of high school marks a big transition in a young person’s life. Having worked hard for years to get to that point, it now falls to those young adults to shape the next stage of their lives. Even before college begins, there are things to do. For Amy (Kaitlyn Denver) in Booksmart, the to-do list involves spending the summer in Botswana helping women make tampons, while Molly (Beanie Feldstein) will be working a summer job. But first: A victory lap is required.

On Friday, Annapurna released the first six minutes of Booksmart, the new comedy film directed by Olivia Wilde. It opens with Molly waking up on one of her last days of high school and listening to a motivation tape. While surrounded by shrines to Michelle Obama and Ruth Bader Ginsburg, Molly’s tape gives her powerful advice: “Stand atop the mountain of your success, and look down at everyone who’s ever doubted you. F— those losers. F— them in their stupid f—ing faces.”

After meeting up with Amy, Molly heads off to school where they check in on some of their favorite teachers for the last time. Principal Jordan Brown (Jason Sudeikis) wants nothing more than to be done with these ambitious young students, while Mrs. Fine (Jessica Williams) wants to give them her number so they can keep commiserating over crosswords.

Watch the full clip above. Booksmart hits theaters May 24.

