The Sun Is Also A Star: The biggest changes from book to screen

The Sun Is Also A Star tells the love story of Natasha and Daniel, played by Black-ish‘s Yara Shahidi and Riverdale star Charles Melton, two teens who meet at a critical time in both of their lives and fall for each other in a matter of hours. The film, which is in theaters now, is based on the 2016 book by Nicola Yoon, and as with any adaptation, there are some differences between the movie and its original source material.

Let’s breakdown the biggest differences between the film and the book:

Time. In the book, Natasha is trying to stop her family from being deported “today,” whereas in the film, they’re being deported “tomorrow.” So essentially, in the book, Natasha and Daniel fall in love over the course of about 12 hours as opposed to 24. That also means that the whole sleepover-in-the-park thing was not part of the book.

The meet-cute. Although the big heroic moment of Daniel saving Natasha from being hit by a car happens in both the book and the film, the book has the two of them already talking before that moment. Before he saves her life, Daniel follows Natasha into a record store where the two talk and Daniel introduces himself. He also busts her ex-boyfriend for stealing. The save then comes after that interaction. In the movie, Daniel sees Natasha in the crowd at Grand Central Station, but they don’t speak until the big save.

The karaoke scene. In the film, Daniel sings “Crimson and Clover” when he takes Natasha to Korean karaoke, but in the book, he chose another song — or rather, lets another song choose him. He sang “Take A Chance On Me” by ABBA. Additionally, in the book, Natasha took a turn behind the mic and sang “Fell on Black Days” by Soundgarden.

The ending. In the film, 5 years go by before Natasha finds her way back to New York and deliberately tracks down Daniel at the coffee shop they went to together and they kiss. In the book, 10 years go by before fate brings the two of them back together: They’re both seated on an airplane when Daniel recognizes Natasha’s voice. The book doesn’t end with a kiss but rather Natasha saying, “Daniel.”

