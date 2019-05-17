Keanu Reeves reveals he had a (mutual!) crush on Sandra Bullock while filming Speed

Keanu Reeves has fired off countless shots as the titular hitman in the John Wick films, not to mention his many other action outings. But when it comes to a different kind of shooting his shot, well… his track record isn’t quite as good.

During Reeves’ appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show on Friday, DeGeneres played a clip of Sandra Bullock’s December interview, when she revealed she had a crush on Reeves when the two filmed 1994’s Speed together.

“I think about how sweet Keanu Reeves was and how handsome he was,” Bullock said at the time. “It was hard for me to be serious!” Alas, the two never got together. “There was something about me that I guess he didn’t like,” Bullock said with a laugh.

But the story gets better (and more tragic), because after the clip, Reeves revealed he never knew of Bullock’s crush. Then he dropped a bomb: “She obviously didn’t know I had a crush on her either.” (Cue audible gasps and some shrieking from the studio audience.)

But Reeves, the consummate professional, demurred: “We were working!” He added, “It was nice to go to work, she’s such a wonderful person and a wonderful actress.”

DeGeneres then jokingly called for Bullock to come on stage, before teasing Reeves: “I believe she’s in a relationship now. The window closed.”

Reeves’ latest turn as John Wick is in theaters now. Watch the full video of his Ellen appearance above, which also includes a fun clip inserting the hostess into Speed.

Related content: