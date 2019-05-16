Taron Egerton brought to tears as Rocketman gets standing ovation at Cannes

Rocketman 05/31/19 type Movie Genre Biopic,

Things got emotional for star Taron Egerton at the Cannes premiere of Elton John biopic Rocketman on Thursday.

Egerton, who plays the legendary singer-songwriter in the film, was seen wiping his eyes and face as the biopic received a raucous standing ovation. The moment was captured in a video making the rounds on Twitter.

In the clip, John can also be seen hugging director Dexter Fletcher, as well as actor Richard Madden, who plays John’s first male lover, music manager John Reid.

Elton John embracing ROCKETMAN director Dexter Fletcher (then actor Richard Madden) during the film’s Cannes standing ovation pic.twitter.com/xzGeCT1Dyz — Kyle Buchanan (@kylebuchanan) May 16, 2019

Rocketman follows the rise and turbulent life of the “Tiny Dancer” singer from his early days to his massive success in the music world.

To take on the role, Egerton donned fake teeth and a false receding hairline, and he also sang all of the songs featured in the film. The actor, known for his role as Eggsy in the Kingsman franchise, told the audience at CinemaCon in April that the biggest challenge of portraying John was “managing the pressure” and the key to the film’s success was telling a “raw human story.”

“We always felt we wanted to be irreverent with the role and make sure audiences get a glimpse behind closed doors, a life unseen, and glimpse of the life of a man who has had a notoriously turbulent time, but we also felt it was very important to make fans happy,” Egerton said at the Paramount Pictures presentation.

Fletcher has promised the film is a “no holds barred” biopic after reports surfaced that a nude scene between Egerton and Madden’s characters would be censored. According to The Hollywood Reporter, the film does include several scenes of men kissing, simulated oral sex, and “a steamy bedroom scene” between a nude Egerton and Madden.

Rocketman will be released on May 31.

