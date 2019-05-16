Chucky comes to life in behind-the-scenes Child's Play clip

Child's Play type Movie

The folks behind the new Child’s Play film (out June 21) were not kidding around when it came to using a practical version of the killer doll Chucky whenever possible. “Chucky, I thought most of it was going to be CGI,” says young actor Gabriel Bateman, in a just-released behind-the-scenes clip about this remake of the 1988 movie. “But they had like an animatronic doll, six of them, that moved and could make facial expressions and everything.”

A doll that can move and make facial expressions? Hey, that’s more than some human actors can manage!

Child’s Play stars Aubrey Plaza as a mother who gives her son (Bateman) a toy doll for his birthday, unaware of its more sinister nature. The film costars Atlanta actor Brian Tyree Henry and Mark Hamill, who voices Chucky. Child’s Play is directed by Lars Klevberg and is produced by Seth Grahame-Smith and David Katzenberg, who oversaw 2017’s It and the upcoming It: Chapter Two.

Watch that behind-the-scenes clip, above.

