Whoa! Keanu Reeves immortalized with handprint ceremony, joined by John Wick cast

As hitman John Wick, Keanu Reeves has left his, frequently fatal, mark on many a fellow assassin. On Tuesday, the actor himself left his mark in concrete at a Hand and Footprint Ceremony at Hollywood’s TCL Chinese Theatre. The ceremony came ahead of Friday’s release of John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum, and costars Lance Reddick, Ian McShane, Halle Berry, Asia Kate Dillon, Mark Dacascos, and Laurence Fishburne were on hand to celebrate The One.

“He has been on a very long, slow, and brilliant burn for some 40 odd years now,” said Fishburne in his introductory speech.

“To the TCL Chinese Theatre, it is a great honor to be here, and be invited to this remarkable, historical, magical place,” said Reeves, in the course of his own speech. “To be included amongst all of the incredible artists, who have made their mark here over the past 92 years, to be a part of this Hollywood tradition, started by Sid Grauman all those years ago, and which continues to this day, I thank you very much… To be on the forecourt in the front of this legendary movie palace, with John Wick, that is so f—ing awesome. I mean, I love John Wick, man… I started acting when I was fifteen years old in Toronto, Canada, and I traveled in my first car, when I was twenty years old, across the country, to Los Angeles, California, to Hollywood, with a dream, that dream. A dream I share I am sure with so many here, and probably most, if not all, of the artists memorialized and celebrated in this remarkable place. The dream to be in pictures, to be in movies, to be in films, to be in cinema.”

Other actors who have left their handprints at the theatre include Joan Crawford, Fred Astaire, Gary Cooper, Jack Nicholson, Vin Diesel, the late Doris Day, and most recently, the Avengers and the cast of The Big Bang Theory.

