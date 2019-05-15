Watch Keanu Reeves 'train his a-- off' in John Wick 3 behind-the-scenes clip

Both Keanu Reeves and Halle Berry say they took their physical training to another level while preparing for director Chad Stahelski’s action sequel John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum (out Friday).

“I had learned capoeira for Catwoman and I had done some training for X-Men and Bond,” Berry, who starred in 2002’s 007 adventure Die Another Day, recently told EW. “This was on another level. I trained for about six months, five days a week. It was gun training, jiu-jitsu, aikido, all different kinds of martial arts. I broke three ribs at one point. When I broke the ribs I thought, Oh, this is it, they’re going to recast me, but Chad said he was going to wait for me. And he waited for me, and I went back into training, and kept going.”

You can now see Berry and Reeves being put through their paces in a just-released behind-the-scenes clip which also finds the actors, Stahelski, and stunt double Jackson Spidell talking about the training process.

“I went into the training at least five months before,” says Reeves. “The physicality, the martial arts, and then the weapon work. All the time that I’ve put in, I’m just better at it.”

“Keanu trains his a– off,” says Spidell. “When we train him, we’ll go for hours, and hours, and hours, and he just won’t stop. It’s amazing.”

“Probably the hardest six-seven months I think I’ve experience in my professional life,” says Berry. “I kept going, because I just would not quit.”

“The best way to fake being good is just to be good, and that takes sweat, blood, and tears,” says Stahelski. “It’s a level of commitment that is not normal.”

You can watch that clip, below.

This is John Wick training. Take a look behind the scenes with Keanu Reeves and @HalleBerry. #JohnWick3 is in theaters and @IMAX on Friday: https://t.co/Q5hjL3Hg2f pic.twitter.com/EUP7eg8PlD — John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum (@JohnWickMovie) May 14, 2019

