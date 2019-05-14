Star Wars Episode IX
23 featured stories since

The next Star Wars film will come from Game of Thrones showrunners

David Benioff and D.B. Weiss will oversee the 2022 film launching a new 'Star Wars' trilogy

By Anthony Breznican
May 14, 2019 at 01:46 PM EDT
EVERETT COLLECTION

Now we know for certain — the next Star Wars film coming in 2022 will be from the showrunners of Game of Thrones and not the new trilogy announced by Lucasfilm that’s being developed by The Last Jedi director Rian Johnson.

Disney Chairman and CEO Robert Iger dropped the news Tuesday morning during a Q&A at the MoffettNathanson Media & Communications Summit.

“We did a deal with David Benioff and D.B. Weiss, who are famous for Game of Thrones, and the next movie we release will be theirs. We’re not saying anything more about that,” Iger told the crowd.

Last week, Disney announced it was taking a three-year break on feature films from the Star Wars franchise after the debut this December of J.J. Abrams’ The Rise of Skywalker, which concludes the trilogy that began with 2015’s The Force Awakens — and also serves as a finale for the overall “Skywalker Saga” that began with the 1977 original.

The company confirmed that the next films would be released at two-year intervals in December of 2022, 2024, and 2026, but there was no word on whether those films would be from Benioff and Weiss or from Johnson. Lucasfilm president Kathleen Kennedy has said the two teams would be consulting together on their projects, but they still appear to be separate trilogies.

Iger also teased that a third Star Wars TV series is in the works for the company’s Disney+ streaming service. When it debuts this November, Disney+ will include producer Jon Favreau’s The Mandalorian series, about a masked gunfighter seeking a bounty in the lawless time after the events of Return of the Jedi. 

Another series overseen by The Americans producer Stephen Schiff will focus on Diego Luna’s Rebel spy Cassian Andor from Rogue One and his droid sidekick K-2S0 (Alan Tudyk.)

“My guess is there probably will be at least one more live-action series that we produce for Disney+, a Star Wars series, before we release the next film,” Iger said. “So we’re not doing nothing. I believe these TV series will be extremely popular for Star Wars fans and very very valuable to Disney+ while we gear up for the next set of films. We haven’t said anything more beyond what we’ve announced on the next film.”

He also offered praise for The Rise of Skywalker, a.k.a. Episode IX. “I haven’t seen IX finished yet, but I’m confident based on the pieces I’ve seen and the script that I read that it’s going to be extremely popular,” Iger said.

After releasing five films since purchasing Lucasfilm in 2012 — The Force Awakens, Rogue One, The Last Jedi, Solo, and now The Rise of Skywalker — he said he believed “it would be smart for us to take a bit of a hiatus while we figure out what’s next.”

“We’re hard at work doing that already,” he said. “Three years was the proper amount of time to not only take a breather and reset, but really gear up for the next film’s release.”

Related content:

Skip
Star Wars Episode IX
23 featured stories since
'Star Wars: Episode IX' director Colin Trevorrow responds to George Lucas petition
1/11/2016
Star Wars: Colin Trevorrow says Episode IX will shoot on film
1/28/2016
Star Wars: Episode IX: Jacob Tremblay bids for role via Twitter
5/4/2016
Star Wars Episode IX: Colin Trevorrow movie to be filmed on 65mm
11/11/2016
Kathleen Kennedy says Star Wars: Episode IX 'started over' after Carrie Fisher's death
4/14/2017
Part of Star Wars: Episode IX was shot during the making of The Last Jedi
6/20/2017
Director Colin Trevorrow leaves Star Wars: Episode IX
9/5/2017
Star Wars gets existential with Stephen Colbert's Werner Herzog spoof
9/8/2017
J.J. Abrams will return to write and direct Star Wars: Episode IX
9/11/2017
Star Wars: Episode IX gets the blessing of Carrie Fisher's brother
7/28/2018
Mark Hamill addresses Carrie Fisher's posthumous role in Star Wars: Episode IX
7/29/2018
C-3PO actor Anthony Daniels says he's wrapped shooting on Star Wars: Episode IX
1/28/2019
Oscar Isaac reminisces on wrapping Star Wars: Episode IX with C-3PO
3/15/2019
Stephen Colbert tries to extract Star Wars: Episode IX spoilers from Keri Russell
3/27/2019
Lando's back! Billy Dee Williams returns in Star Wars: Episode IX
4/12/2019
What is the medal in the Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker trailer?
4/12/2019
Star Wars: Episode IX has a title — The Rise of Skywalker
4/12/2019
Watch the trailer for the game Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order
4/13/2019
Lucasfilm putting the Star Wars movies 'on hiatus' after this year
4/13/2019
New Star Wars movies are now scheduled every other year
5/7/2019
The next Star Wars film will come from Game of Thrones showrunners
5/14/2019
The Knights of Ren return in Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker
5/21/2019
New characters and worlds revealed for Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker
5/21/2019
Advertisement

Comments

Popular in Movies

All Topics in Movies

EDIT POST