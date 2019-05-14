James Wan-produced Mortal Kombat movie to shoot later this year

It has been announced that a new film based on the Mortal Kombat video game franchise will be shot later this year. The movie will be produced by James Wan and directed by first-time filmmaker Simon McQuoid in Adelaide, Australia. The announcement was made by the Premier of South Australia, Steven Marshall.

“I’m really happy and excited to be bringing another show back to Australia with Mortal Kombat, especially after having such a great experience filming Aquaman,” said Wan in a statement. “Now we get to experience South Australia with its scenic locations and a wealth of artistic talent to work with. It will be perfectly suited for this fantasy-action project.”

Mortal Kombat has inspired two previous films, 1995’s Mortal Kombat and 1997’s Mortal Kombat Annihilation. Pre-production on Mortal Kombat will commence this month and production is set to start later this year.

Watch the trailer for the 1995 film above.

