Emma Thompson in talks to star in Emma Stone's Cruella movie

Disney’s Cruella might be adding another Emma to its cast: EW has learned that Emma Thompson is in talks to join Emma Stone in the upcoming film.

I, Tonya helmer Craig Gillespie is directing Cruella, which will be a live-action tale starring Stone as the iconic fashionista villain from 1961’s 101 Dalmatians.

Glenn Close was the first person to play a live-action version of Cruella De Vil, back in the 1996 101 Dalmatians, and Disney has been working on a new adaptation since as far back as 2013. It remains to be seen when the new Cruella will be set — or who Thompson might be playing — but the film has been previously reported as an ’80s-set origin story “with a punk vibe.” It’s set to hit theaters Dec. 23, 2020.

As for Thompson, she’s no stranger to live-action Disney movies: The Oscar winner starred as Mrs. Potts in the 2017 Beauty and the Beast remake, and she also appeared as Mary Poppins author P.L. Travers in 2013’s Saving Mr. Banks. She’ll next star in the Mindy Kaling comedy Late Night (in theaters June 7) and the upcoming Men In Black: International (out June 14).

