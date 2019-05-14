Brightburn 05/24/19 type Movie Genre Superhero,

Horror

The James Gunn-produced Brightburn (out May 24) is a horror twist on the superhero genre. Elizabeth Banks and David Denman play a couple raising an extraterrestrial child (Jackson A. Dunn) who doesn’t exactly share Clark Kent’s love for the human race. The moral? “Maybe adopting an alien baby you find in the woods isn’t the best idea,” says director David Yarovesky.

Guardians of the Galaxy director Gunn previously worked with Banks on his 2006 horror film Slither. “We wanted to create a movie that was not only a great movie but was actually pleasant to make with people who we trusted and loved around us,” he says. “Elizabeth is one of my very close friends and since she starred in Slither I’ve wanted to work with her again. This was a perfect opportunity to create something that I think spoke to her very specifically, so she was excited about it.”

The script for the film was written by Gunn’s brother Brian and his cousin, Mark. “Brian and Mark were talking about doing this new take on the superhero myth,” says Gunn. “They had actually written a script, and it was a pretty creepy, scary, almost independent movie-type script. Dave and Simon Hatt, our other producer, had read that script and said, ‘Oh my god, this would be great as a straight-ahead horror film and then I became involved in the conversation at that point. The five of us just kept bashing this thing out for about six months, eight months before we got the script to a place where we thought, Yeah, let’s go make that.”

Watch an exclusive clip from Brightburn, above.

