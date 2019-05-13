Prep for Dark Phoenix with EW's X-Men collector's edition

Image zoom EW

Happy X-Men Day!

Since effectively launching the modern superhero movie landscape with its first entry in 2000, the X-Men franchise has wound its way through reboots, spin-offs, and a Disney-Fox merger. With this summer’s installment, Dark Phoenix, expected to bring the saga to a close (at least in its current form), EW has your ultimate guide to all things X-Men.

The special collector’s edition covers all four incarnations of the X-Men films: the original trilogy, the rebooted saga that began with 2011’s First Class, the trio of solo Wolverine outings, and the Deadpool movies. It includes a special first look at Dark Phoenix, interviews with Hugh Jackman and Deadpool himself, behind-the-scenes photos, concept art, and a look ahead at the future of mutants onscreen. (Which does include The New Mutants. Yes!)

Dark Phoenix hits theaters June 7. In the meantime, you can pick up your copy of EW’s Ultimate Guide to the X-Men when it hits newsstands May 24 or pre-order it now.

