The Purge 5 to be released next year

Universal has announced that the fifth film in the Purge horror-thriller franchise will be released July 10, 2020. The movie is currently untitled.

The Purge franchise — which also includes the USA Network TV show — takes place in a world where citizens are free to commit crimes for a twelve-hour period. The first film in the series, The Purge, starred Ethan Hawke and Lena Headey and was released in 2013. The movie was followed by 2014’s The Purge: Anarchy, 2016’s The Purge: Election Year, and the 2018 prequel, The First Purge. All four movies were written by James DeMonaco, who also directed the first three films.

“I have it in my head,” DeMonaco told EW last year, talking about his plans for a fifth Purge film. “I think I’m going to write it. I think it’s a great way to end it all. We want to end it all, I think, in this one, and I’m very excited. When I came up with the idea and pitched it to everybody, they seemed psyched, and I think it will be a really cool ending, how we take this one home.”

