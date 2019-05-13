John Wick 3 star Halle Berry is 'extremely passionate' about MMA movie Bruised

Halle Berry spent around five months training for her role in action threequel John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum (out May 17) and is now returning to the gym so she can play a fighter in the mixed martial arts drama Bruised, which Berry is also directing.

“That’s what I’m prepping right now,” she says. “It’s a movie about a woman who once had a promising MMA career, she was going up the ranks of the UFC (Ultimate Fighting Championship), and then something unthinkable happened that derailed her career, and we find her five years later, and she has to make her way back. It’s a movie I’m extremely passionate about. It has a wonderful message. I think it’s a message that women need to hear.”

Deadline reported last September that Berry would make her directorial debut with Bruised.

Can’t Berry get one of those parts that involve sitting around and gaining fifty pounds?

“But who wants to do that?” she says with a laugh. “That’s boring!”

Watch the trailer for John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum above.

