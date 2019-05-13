It's Angelina Jolie vs. Michelle Pfeiffer in teaser trailer for Maleficent: Mistress of Evil

Maleficent: Mistress of Evil 10/18/19 type Movie Genre Fantasy,

Family

“This is no fairy tale.”

With her black horns and razor-sharp cheekbones, it’s easy to believe Angelina Jolie‘s Maleficent is the darkest villainess in all the land, but turns out there’s a new formidable foe in town in the new teaser trailer for Disney’s Maleficent: Mistress of Evil, unveiled Monday.

The film picks up several years after the events of 2014’s Maleficent and will continue to delve into the complex relationship between the titular fallen fairy and Elle Fanning’s Princess Aurora, soon to be married and become queen, as Aurora’s future mother-in-law Queen Ingrith (played by Michelle Pfeiffer) tries to cause a rift between them. Maleficent and Aurora fight to protect the Moors and the magic within them from outside forces. Jolie previously said the film “will give audiences not just the characters they know but also a new, surprising world.”

Maleficent: Mistress of Evil will be in theaters Oct. 18. Watch the teaser trailer above.

