Godzilla: King of the Monsters: First reactions praise 'epic,' 'insane' sequel

By Clark Collis
May 11, 2019 at 12:52 PM EDT

Godzilla: King of the Monsters

05/31/19
type
  • Movie
Genre

Maybe it was the presence of director Michael Dougherty at an early Los Angeles showing of Godzilla: King of the Monsters on Friday night — or that of Godzilla himself bursting from the roof of Hollywood’s Cinerama Dome theater — but the first reactions to the science fiction sequel have been monstrously  enthusiastic.

“Had real issues with #godzilla (2014),” wrote Collider’s Steven Weintraub. “The movie was called Godzilla but he was barely in it. Thankfully Michael Dougherty’s #GodzillaKingOfTheMonsters is awesome. It’s everything I wanted last movie to b but wasn’t. If u want to see Godzilla fighting other monsters u will b happy.”

#GodzillaMovie is the film I’ve waited years for,” wrote Comic Book’s Megan Peters. “The thrilling sequel captures the spirit of Japan’s famous kaiju while setting up his reign for years to come. There are few words which describe the film as well as momentous, and its epic scale will leave audiences of astounded.”

In addition to the titular giant beast, Godzilla: King of the Monsters features Mothra, King Ghidorah, and Rodan, while the film’s human characters include Dr. Emma Russell (Vera Farmiga), a scientist working for the beastie-hunting organization Monarch, and her daughter Madison, who is portrayed by Stranger Things star Millie Bobby Brown. The pair are kidnapped by what Dougherty describes as “a mysterious organization, with their own plans for the creatures.”

Godzilla: King of the Monsters is released, May 31. Watch the film’s trailer above and see a selection of those reactions below.

Related content:

Godzilla: King of the Monsters

type
  • Movie
Genre
release date
  • 05/31/19
director
Performers
Studio
Complete Coverage
Advertisement

Comments

Popular in Movies

All Topics in Movies

EDIT POST