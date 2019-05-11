Maybe it was the presence of director Michael Dougherty at an early Los Angeles showing of Godzilla: King of the Monsters on Friday night — or that of Godzilla himself bursting from the roof of Hollywood’s Cinerama Dome theater — but the first reactions to the science fiction sequel have been monstrously enthusiastic.
“Had real issues with #godzilla (2014),” wrote Collider’s Steven Weintraub. “The movie was called Godzilla but he was barely in it. Thankfully Michael Dougherty’s #GodzillaKingOfTheMonsters is awesome. It’s everything I wanted last movie to b but wasn’t. If u want to see Godzilla fighting other monsters u will b happy.”
“#GodzillaMovie is the film I’ve waited years for,” wrote Comic Book’s Megan Peters. “The thrilling sequel captures the spirit of Japan’s famous kaiju while setting up his reign for years to come. There are few words which describe the film as well as momentous, and its epic scale will leave audiences of astounded.”
In addition to the titular giant beast, Godzilla: King of the Monsters features Mothra, King Ghidorah, and Rodan, while the film’s human characters include Dr. Emma Russell (Vera Farmiga), a scientist working for the beastie-hunting organization Monarch, and her daughter Madison, who is portrayed by Stranger Things star Millie Bobby Brown. The pair are kidnapped by what Dougherty describes as “a mysterious organization, with their own plans for the creatures.”
Godzilla: King of the Monsters is released, May 31. Watch the film’s trailer above and see a selection of those reactions below.
Related content:
- Godzilla: King of the Monsters TV spot teases ’17 and counting’ giant beasts
- Godzilla: King of the Monsters toy images reveal designs of King Ghidora, Mothra, and Rodan
- Which is scarier: Godzilla or Demogorgon? Millie Bobby Brown weighs in
|type
|
|Genre
|release date
|
|director
|Performers
|Studio
|Complete Coverage
Comments