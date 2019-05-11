Maybe it was the presence of director Michael Dougherty at an early Los Angeles showing of Godzilla: King of the Monsters on Friday night — or that of Godzilla himself bursting from the roof of Hollywood’s Cinerama Dome theater — but the first reactions to the science fiction sequel have been monstrously enthusiastic.

“Had real issues with #godzilla (2014),” wrote Collider’s Steven Weintraub. “The movie was called Godzilla but he was barely in it. Thankfully Michael Dougherty’s #GodzillaKingOfTheMonsters is awesome. It’s everything I wanted last movie to b but wasn’t. If u want to see Godzilla fighting other monsters u will b happy.”

“#GodzillaMovie is the film I’ve waited years for,” wrote Comic Book’s Megan Peters. “The thrilling sequel captures the spirit of Japan’s famous kaiju while setting up his reign for years to come. There are few words which describe the film as well as momentous, and its epic scale will leave audiences of astounded.”

In addition to the titular giant beast, Godzilla: King of the Monsters features Mothra, King Ghidorah, and Rodan, while the film’s human characters include Dr. Emma Russell (Vera Farmiga), a scientist working for the beastie-hunting organization Monarch, and her daughter Madison, who is portrayed by Stranger Things star Millie Bobby Brown. The pair are kidnapped by what Dougherty describes as “a mysterious organization, with their own plans for the creatures.”

Godzilla: King of the Monsters is released, May 31. Watch the film’s trailer above and see a selection of those reactions below.

Had real issues with #godzilla (2014). The movie was called Godzilla but he was barely in it. Thankfully @Mike_Dougherty's #GodzillaKingOfTheMonsters is awesome. It's everything I wanted last movie to b but wasn't. If u want to see Godzilla fighting other monsters u will b happy. pic.twitter.com/ksswtSey6O — Steven Weintraub (@colliderfrosty) May 11, 2019

Also the VFX in #GodzillaKingOfTheMonsters are insane. I'm so impressed with what @Mike_Dougherty did with the material and monster battles and can't wait to see it again. If you weren't looking forward to the new @GodzillaMovie it's time to buy tickets. pic.twitter.com/TGiCnCjgxb — Steven Weintraub (@colliderfrosty) May 11, 2019

#GodzillaMovie is the film I’ve waited years for. The thrilling sequel captures the spirit of Japan’s famous kaiju while setting up his reign for years to come. There are few words which describe the film as well as momentous, and its epic scale will leave audiences of astounded. — Megan Peters (@meganpeterscb) May 11, 2019

Godzilla: King of the Monsters rules so goddamn hard. Easily the most fun I’ve had in theaters all year and the best Monsterverse entry yet. The scale is mind-boggling & every action scene could be your new desktop wallpaper. See it on the biggest screen possible. #GodzillaMovie pic.twitter.com/YoZrAAjey1 — Dan Casey (@DanCasey) May 11, 2019

GODZILLA: KING OF THE MONSTERS is an all-out Kaiju smackdown & it’s glorious. The 3rd act is simply jaw dropping. @Mike_Dougherty did these majestic creatures justice. Best of the MonsterVerse. Can’t wait to see it again in IMAX. #GodzillaMovie pic.twitter.com/boxAvKbKHK — Nicholas Whitcomb (@Whos_Nick) May 11, 2019

Godzilla: King of the Monsters is packed with larger than life action. Godzilla is breathtaking and a modern marvel. See this movie on the biggest screen you can. #GodzillaMovie @GodzillaMovie pic.twitter.com/ptryWEayeV — Lee Travis (@lostthenumbers) May 11, 2019

Related content: