Alvin Sargent, two-time Oscar winner and Spider-Man trilogy scribe, dies at 92

Alvin Sargent, the two-time Oscar-winning screenwriter, died Thursday of natural causes in Seattle, according to The Hollywood Reporter, which cites an announcement from Sargent’s friend, producer Pam Williams (Lee Daniels’ The Butler). He was 92.

Sargent earned his place among the honorees of the Academy of Motion Picture, Arts, & Sciences in 1978 when he won an Oscar for his adapted screenplay to 1977’s Julia, about playwright Lillian Hellman (played then by Jane Fonda) smuggling funds into Nazi Germany. He won his second Oscar in 1981 for Ordinary People, directed by Robert Redford about how the accidental death of a son affects the family.

1973’s Paper Moon, set in the Great Depression, put Sargent on the Academy’s radar with an Oscar nomination.

Comic book movie lovers will know Sargent’s work writing for Sam Raimi’s Spider-Man trilogy, beginning with 2004’s Spider-Man 2. He also wrote 2007’s Spider-Man 3 screenplay with Raimi and Raimi’s brother Ivan, and he worked on the screenplay for the Andrew Garfield-led Spider-Man reboot, The Amazing Spider-Man.

As filmmaker Christopher McQuarrie noted in his tribute to Sargent on Twitter Friday night, the writer’s work spans dozens of screenplays.

“Gambit, Paper Moon, A Star is Born, Straight Time, Ordinary People, What About Bob?, And a few Spidermans. Alvin Sargent 1927-2019,” McQuarrie tweeted. “The work speaks for itself.”

Gambit

Paper Moon

A Star is Born

Straight Time

Ordinary People

What About Bob?

And a few Spidermans Alvin Sargent 1927-2019 The work speaks for itself. — Christopher McQuarrie (@chrismcquarrie) May 11, 2019

Other Hollywood figures paying tribute to Sargent and recalling fond memories of his work include Supernatural creator Eric Kripke, The Magicians co-creator John McNamara, and Chernobyl writer-producer Craig Mazin.

When I was a young writer, writing #Tarzan (!) produced by Laura Ziskin, I had the pleasure of meeting and chatting with her companion #AlvinSargent. I was awestruck; he was the most lovely, down to earth man. I also snuck into his library and held his Oscars. Legend. RIP. https://t.co/KcAG1UJI3v — Eric Kripke (@therealKripke) May 11, 2019

I had the good fortune to meet him and tell him how much his work meant to me. His warm humility was as real as his blazing talent. His best work sits with the greatest. Alvin Sargent Dead: ‘Julia,’ ‘Ordinary People’ Screenwriter Dies – Variety https://t.co/YuHWhWkrOV — John McNamara (@johnthemcnamara) May 11, 2019

Alvin Sargent wrote What About Bob? But also Ordinary People. But also Spiderman 2. He's the patron saint of Unpigeonholeable Screenwriters. Good night, sir. — Craig Mazin (@clmazin) May 11, 2019

He had a great heart and wrote wonderfully from it. Years ago, he encouraged me when I needed it most. He read my scripts, gave me confidence. A few months ago when I won a WGA Award, he was thrilled, signing off with this story: ❤️🧗🏿‍♀️🌧🌧🐎🌧😆😁😁😁

RIP #AlvinSargent pic.twitter.com/U1V2NG2YPI — Ozzy Inguanzo (@ozzyinguanzo) May 11, 2019

#AlvinSargent was so brilliant at emotional structure and dialogue that dripped with authenticity. He won Oscars for JULIA and ORDINARY PEOPLE. But, if you ask me, his greater masterpieces were PAPER MOON and the woefully under-appreciated STRAIGHT TIME.https://t.co/UWnnlJUq73 — Rod Lurie (@RodLurie) May 11, 2019

Ordinary. People.

Fucking Ordinary People.

RIPhttps://t.co/gGuUyxujYO — Chris Nee 🏳️‍🌈 (@chrisdocnee) May 11, 2019

