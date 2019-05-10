Amy Poehler, Maya Rudolph, and the Wine Country cast teach you how to be a wine expert

You may recognize Amy Poehler and Maya Rudolph from such wine-drinking occasions as the Golden Globe Awards and the Saturday Night Live after-parties. But they actually honed their oenophile skills alongside their SNL crew on the set of their new flick Wine Country — directed by Poehler herself (in her behind-the-camera debut), it also stars fellow comedians Paula Pell, Tina Fey, Rachel Dratch, and Ana Gasteyer. The flick is based on a real-life girls trip to Napa Valley, Calif., and hits on themes like female friendship, turning 50, and, of course, pounding grape.

To celebrate the flick’s release — it debuts May 10 on Netflix — Poehler, Rudolph, and Pell are lending their knowledge to help the rest of us (the wine country novices) become experts themselves. Or, at least, to fake it until we make it.

Watch the video above to learn everything from how to talk the talk (don your fancy-wine-snob accent!), which grape varietals are best for day drinking, and what kind of ground rules you should always follow before attempting a day of wine tasting. (And, most importantly, when to stop your wine tasting.)

