Discover a whole new Aladdin world with EW's collector's edition

Want to get one jump ahead on Aladdin before the new live-action film directed by Guy Ritchie hits theaters on May 24? Come discover a whole new world in EW’s new Aladdin collector’s edition that dives into the tale of Disney’s beloved animated street rat, brought to life by Mena Massoud, as he falls in love with a more modern Princess Jasmine, played by Naomi Scott, as the two find each other in the bustling Arabian port town of Agrabah, with a little help from a friend like no other, the big, blue magical Genie conjured up by Will Smith.

The special issue sheds light on how Ritchie updated Disney’s 1992 animated classic to represent a more modern, inclusive world, and a diverse lead and supporting cast that find their own ways to put their stamp on the beloved characters. Meet Scott’s Jasmine, who’s juggling the responsibilities of being the Sultan’s daughter while wanting to see the world; hear from Massoud about doing his own stunts in the action-packed movie; and discover how Smith put his own fresh spin on the iconic Genie. Composer Alan Menken and songwriters Benj Pasek and Justin Paul also explain their process in updating the classic songs and penning new tracks for a new audience, Nasim Pedrad breaks down new character Dalia (handmaiden to Jasmine), while Marwan Kenzari — a.k.a. Hot Jafar — discusses the perks of playing a villain.

And then there’s the rich, vibrant, expansive Agrabah set that Ritchie and his team created in the English suburbs, where the director, production designer, and costume designer share their secrets on how they brought the animated film into the real world. And, of course, no Aladdin feature is complete without the scene-stealing Magic Carpet, monkey Abu, and the feisty Rajah.

