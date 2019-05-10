Chucky celebrates Mother's Day with a deadly bouquet of flowers

How better to celebrate Mother’s Day than with the image of a killer doll holding some flowers and bloody knives? Well, in any other way, really. Regardless, that is how the marketing folks for the new Child’s Play film (out June 21) are reminding people about this Sunday’s day of maternal celebration.

Child’s Play stars Aubrey Plaza as a mother who gives her son (Gabriel Bateman) a toy doll for his birthday, unaware of its more sinister nature. Plaza says she was attracted to the project for personal reasons. “My mom, when I was a child, gave me a doll that tried to kill me,” deadpans the actress. “No, I had a really young mom, and in fact, I think the age difference is actually what my age difference is with Gabriel, so there was something about that that I really connected to.” The film costars Atlanta actor Brian Tyree Henry and Mark Hamill, who voices Chucky.

Watch the trailer for Child’s Play above and see that new image, below.

