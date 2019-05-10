Watch Marvel stars try to escape an Avengers: Endgame-themed escape room

Avengers: Endgame 04/26/19 type Movie Genre Superhero

Earth’s Mightiest Heroes face the biggest challenge yet. No, not Thanos.

Four Marvel movie stars — Benedict Cumberbatch (Doctor Strange), Letitia Wright (Shuri), Anthony Mackie (Falcon), and Sebastian Stan (The Winter Soldier) — were sent on a mission by Avengers: Endgame co-director Joe Russo to escape an Avengers: Endgame-themed escape room… in 45 minutes!

Though Cumberbatch and Wright play two of the brains of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, all four needed some help from Russo as they scrambled to figure out the series of puzzles. For one, Mackie thought “check your drawers, Sebastian” meant check his pants and not the drawers right in front of the actor.

This kind could’ve used more Mind Stone, amirite?!

Collecting the Infinity Stone cards spelled out a numerical code, which led to a lockbox, which turned a bust of Thanos, which sent a laser beam to another clue. Once they solved the mystery of the room, though, they realized there was another room to solve, one that “gets weirder,” Cumberbatch exclaimed.

The joke’s on them. You can never escape Marvel! Mwuahahahaha!!!

