Attention all Dirty Rotten Scoundrels fans: Women can do a con job just as well as men. But that doesn’t mean that pulling off an onscreen deception is easy. Anne Hathaway and Rebel Wilson, stars of The Hustle (the new remake of Dirty Rotten Scoundrels, in theaters now) teamed up to let Entertainment Weekly in on their secrets.

As it turns out, there are a few very specific things you can do to pull off your own Oceans Nine (or whatever you’d like to call it): A fake accent, a good fake cry, a killer wardrobe, and all the right accessories. But don’t listen to us: Take Anne and Rebel’s word for it instead.

