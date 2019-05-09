Watch Zayn, Zhavia Ward cover classic Aladdin track 'A Whole New World'

Guy Ritchie’s live-action Aladdin remake has enlisted a pop powerhouse and a rising music star for its original soundtrack.

Disney unveiled Thursday the new video (above) for former One Direction member Zayn and singer-songwriter Zhavia Ward’s cover of the classic Alan Menken-penned song “A Whole New World,” which appears on the upcoming movie‘s accompanying album.

Initially recorded by voice actors Brad Kane and Lea Salonga for the original 1992 animated version of Aladdin, “A Whole New World” peaked at No. 1 in the United States ahead of winning the Oscar for Best Original Song. The romantic ballad has since become the movie’s signature love song, performed as a duet between Aladdin and Princess Jasmine as they ride through the sky aboard the former’s magic carpet.

Aladdin — starring Will Smith as Genie, Naomi Scott as Jasmine, and Mena Massoud in the titular role — opens May 24 in theaters. Watch the new music video for “A Whole New World” above.

