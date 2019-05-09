James Cameron congratulates Avengers: Endgame on sinking Titanic at box office

Titanic director James Cameron is going down with his ship (and a gracious tweet).

As superhero flick Avengers: Endgame continues to smash box office records with astronomical worldwide ticket sales, the Oscar-winning filmmaker has saluted the Marvel brand’s latest installment (and Marvel Studios chief Kevin Feige) for surpassing Titanic‘s global box office haul.

Image zoom Everett Collection; ©Marvel Studios 2019

“An iceberg sank the real Titanic. It took the Avengers to sink my Titanic,” Cameron, 64, tweeted in reference to Endgame‘s $2.27 billion earnings soaring past Titanic‘s $2.19 billion tally. “You’ve shown that the movie industry is not only alive and well, it’s bigger than ever!”

Cameron topped off his message by sharing an image of the Avengers logo rising out of the ocean to lift the Titanic into the air.

Upon its theatrical release in 1997, Titanic ultimately grossed $600 million in North America before winning Best Picture at the Academy Awards, remaining the highest-grossing domestic release (unadjusted for inflation) until Cameron’s Avatar blew past that mark with $760 million throughout 2009 and 2010. Titanic‘s North American total now stands at $659 million thanks to various re-releases and special screenings, though Endgame ($644 million and counting, after posting a record $357.1 million domestic opening weekend) is fast approaching.

In terms of global grosses, Endgame‘s multi-billion-dollar take (fueled by its $1.2 billion debut — the only weekend bow in history greater than $1 billion) is second only to Avatar‘s $2.8 billion, with Titanic falling to No. 3 in the wake of Endgame‘s rise.

Related content: