Rose Byrne is an evil robot hunting Hilary Swank in wild I Am Mother trailer

What could be more fun than being trapped in a subterranean complex during the apocalypse, you ask? Being trapped in a subterranean complex during the apocalypse while a crazed robot voiced by Rose Byrne stalks your every move, of course.

That’s the plot for Netflix’s upcoming sci-fi thriller I Am Mother, the bonkers trailer for which dropped Thursday morning online.

Oscar-winner Hilary Swank leads the Sundance-debuting film as the survivor of an extinction-level event that has seemingly ended all life on earth. After stumbling upon a highly secured compound, however, she discovers another living being: a human teen (Clara Rugaard) being raised by a hyper protective android known as “Mother” (Byrne).

Of course, Swank’s presence doesn’t sit well with Byrne’s mech-mama, and a violent battle for the truth — both in terms of Swank’s intentions as well as Mother’s real purpose — ensues.

I Am Mother — which debuted to positive critical reaction at the 2019 Sundance Film Festival in January — premieres June 7 on Netflix. Watch the first trailer above.

