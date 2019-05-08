Star Trek type Movie Genre Sci-fi

One decade ago, a group of up-and-coming young actors boldly went where very few had gone before when they starred in J.J. Abrams’ big-screen Star Trek reboot.

Among them was Anton Yelchin, the enormously promising young star who had already gained attention with his performances in smart indie films like Alpha Dog and Charlie Bartlett. In 2016, with his star on the rise and his own directorial debut on the horizon, the actor died tragically in a freak accident with his car. He was 27.

In memory of the actor, his friend and director (on Like Crazy) Drake Doremus produced a documentary, Love, Antosha, which looks back on Yelchin’s wonderful life and honors him as an extraordinary person and talent. The film, which debuted at Sundance in January and hits theaters this summer, features interviews with over 60 of the late actor’s friends and collaborators, including Abrams, Chris Pine, and Zoe Saldana, among other friends from his days aboard the U.S.S. Enterprise.

“It wasn’t hard to get them. It really wasn’t,” director Garret Price tells EW of gathering five-dozen A-listers to appear in the doc. “Everybody wanted to be a part of this. All people wanted to do was talk about Anton.”

Now, in honor of the 10th anniversary of the release of the 2009 Star Trek, EW can exclusively share the first clip from the documentary, in which Saldana looks back on working with Yelchin on the set of the space blockbuster.

“He was so aware about the importance of Star Trek and the message that Star Trek had,” the actress remembers in the clip, above. “He understood why it managed to live for such a long time, and he was nervous about being a part of it and giving it that justice.”

Yelchin appeared in the 2013 sequel Star Trek Into Darkness as well as the 2016 threequel Star Trek Beyond, which was released just a few weeks after his death and dedicated to his memory.

Love, Antosha hits theaters this summer.

