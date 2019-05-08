Summer Night 07/12/19 type Movie Genre Drama

As any young adult knows, there’s nothing worse than summer ending. And that’s precisely why it needs to be celebrated, so that you can enjoy every last minute of the warm weather and the sense of freedom that comes along with it. And celebrating that freedom is precisely where we find the characters in Summer Night.

EW has the exclusive first trailer for the film — the directorial debut of actor Joseph Cross (Big Little Lies) — which stars Ian Nelson, Ellar Coltrane, Analeigh Tipton, Justin Chatwin, Victoria Justice, Ella Hunt, Lana Condor, Melina Vidler, Callan McAuliffe, and Hayden Szeto in a story about friendship, relationships, and of course, live music. Specifically, for best friends Seth (Nelson) and Jameson (Coltrane), the final days of summer are spent dealing with life-changing news — for Seth — and choosing between a former love and a new opportunity for Jameson.

Check out the trailer in full above. Summer Night hits theaters and VOD on July 12.

Related content: