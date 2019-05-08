Marvel Studios plans to reveal one of its characters is gay

Avengers: Endgame 04/26/19 type Movie Genre Superhero

The directors of Avengers: Endgame have revealed that the Marvel Cinematic Universe will soon take a major step for LGBTQ representation.

Filmmakers Joe and Anthony Russo said on EW Morning Live that a character will be revealed as gay in an upcoming film, and they suggested it’s a person fans already know.

The topic came up when hosts Dalton Ross and Jessica Shaw were asking the Russos about the small part Joe played as a grieving man in a therapy session that was intended to show how ordinary people are dealing with the loss of loved ones after the Snap.

Joe’s character reveals he went on a date for the first time since the decimation, and describes the somewhat sullen dinner with the other man, who is also still mourning.

“It was an integral scene to show how the world was reacting to what happened in at the end of Infinity War,” Joe said.

Ross asked to clarify if it truly was the first out gay character in a Marvel film — and that’s when things got revealing.

“Yes, openly gay,” Joe emphasized. “There’ve been insinuations about other characters’ sexuality, but this is the first openly gay character.”

“Who else is gay?” Shaw asked.

“Uhhh,” Joe said, perhaps realizing he opened a door he shouldn’t have. “We’re gonna find out!”

“That’s a story for another day,” Anthony said.

Last summer, Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige said two openly gay characters would be revealed: “Both ones you’ve seen and ones you haven’t seen.”

If Joe Russo’s character is the one we hadn’t seen before, the question remains who among the characters we know will come out.

“There is a gay character coming up in one of their films, and I think Kevin will make that announcement, I’m sure pretty soon,” Joe said.

Related content: