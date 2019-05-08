Brightburn red-band clip eyeballs a new kind of horror

Brightburn 05/24/19 type Movie Genre Superhero,

Horror

The Elizabeth Banks-starring Brightburn (out May 24) is very much a superhero movie. But it is also very much a horror film. As producer James Gunn says of the sinister mask worn by a child at the end of a just-released red-band clip from the movie, “I just gave so many notes on that mask, trying to create a really truly iconic horror movie character in the same way that Freddy Krueger is, or in the same way that Leatherface is, or in the same way that Jason is. Trying to create something with that same sort of feel that is instantly scary [and] plays with the superhero-ness of it all but at the same time is most definitely rooted in horror.”

In the film, Banks and David Denman play a couple raising an extraterrestrial child (Jackson A. Dunn) who doesn’t exactly share Clark Kent’s love for the human race. The moral? “Maybe adopting an alien baby you find in the woods isn’t the best idea,” says director David Yarovesky.

Watch that new red band trailer — which contains some graphic violence — from Brightburn, above.

Related content: