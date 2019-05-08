Avengers: Endgame directors reveal deleted Thor and Valkyrie scene

Avengers: Endgame 04/26/19 type Movie Genre Superhero

In a deleted scene from Avengers: Endgame, the God of Thunder has zero game.

Directors Joe and Anthony Russo spoke with EW Morning Live on Sirius XM 105 and revealed a joke they had to cut from the final sequence in which Thor (Chris Hemsworth) turns over leadership of New Asgard to Valkyrie (Tessa Thompson).

“In the ending, we wanted to keep it tight, so we were looking for things to squeeze there,” Anthony Russo told hosts Jessica Shaw and Dalton Ross. “But he had this beat with Valkryie where she puts her arm on his shoulder and he sort of starts to lean in for a kiss. She goes, ‘What are you doing?’”

Thor is confused. “‘Oh, I thought that touch…’ and she was like, ‘No, that was, like, a goodbye tap I was giving you,’” Anthony recalled. “It was a really funny beat, but we cut it.”

“It was really cute,” Joe added. “And it was mostly improvised by the two of them, so it was very funny.”

Watch the Russos’ full interview above.

Related content: