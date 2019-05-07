See Jake Gyllenhaal mash up his Spider-Man character and Broadway play

Jake Gyllenhaal has shared an Instagram video that is very “mysterio.”

The actor posted a mashed-up version of the trailer for his forthcoming Broadway play Sea Wall/A Life, in which he transposed his comic book character Mysterio‘s signature bubble head onto his body. The video is predominantly the actual footage and critics’ quotes from the show as featured in the original trailer, which Gyllenhaal posted yesterday, with a few twists thrown in.

“Mysterio goes to Broadway!,” the actor captioned the video. “Tickets: SeaWallALife.com #SpidermanFarFromHome #SeaWallALife #Mashup #earth833.” The hashtag “Earth833” refers to the multiverse theory posited by the time travel plot in Avengers: Endgame.

The video features Gyllenhaal as a version of Mysterio that we have yet to see in any of the Spider-Man: Far From Home trailers. In the original comics, Mysterio, a.k.a. Quentin Beck, is known for his signature bubble-shaped helmet — but Gyllenhaal not been seen in that costume in any footage released so far.

Is it possible Gyllenhaal is teasing, even spoiling, a plot twist in Far From Home? Thus far, director Jon Watts has gone to great lengths to assure audiences that Quentin is a new paternal figure for Peter Parker (Tom Holland) and a hero in his own right. But comic book readers will know Mysterio more as a villain, wreaking havoc in his plexiglass helmet. Is Gyllenhaal trying to tell us something with his new Broadway trailer? Might we see Mysterio dawn his iconic helmet?

Fans aren’t sure based on the litany of confusion in his Instagram comments, including statements like “Why are you like this?”

Spider-Man: Far From Home swings into theaters July 2; Sea Wall/A Life‘s limited Broadway engagement begins July 26.

Related content: