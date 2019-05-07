Chris Hemsworth and Tiffany Haddish join forces for buddy-cop movie Down Under Cover

Image zoom Amy Sussman/Getty Images; Jerod Harris/Getty Images

Chris Hemsworth and Tiffany Haddish in a buddy-cop movie involving male strippers? Take. Our. Money. Honey.

The respective stars of Thor: Ragnarok and Girls Trip are teaming up to lead the film Down Under Cover, an individual with knowledge of the project tells EW. CAA and FilmNation will shop the project around at the Cannes Film Festival.

Down Under Cover, written by Peter Hoare (CBS’ Kevin Can Wait) in the spirit of movies like Rush Hour and The Heat, will see Hemsworth playing a detective who goes undercover to investigate a series of casino heists. The prime suspects? A troupe of Australian male erotic dancers.

Haddish, who’s voicing Tuca on Netflix’s animated comedy Tuca & Bertie, will play his new partner who only does things her way.

“I wrote this movie over the winter, and needless to say, I’m kiiiind of excited about it…” Hoare tweeted of the news.

Haddish is already a proven comedic talent, while Hemsworth is continuing to make sure his comedy muscles are just as glistening and ripped as his actual muscles. In a post-Paul Feig’s Ghostbusters career move, the actor starred in Taika Waititi’s revamped take on Thor in Thor: Ragnarok and he’s ready to bring the fun to Men in Black: International. Haddish recently filmed a role opposite Melissa McCarthy and Elisabeth Moss in The Kitchen, and she has a voice role in The Secret Life of Pets 2.

