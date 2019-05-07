Spoiler ban lifts! Avengers: Endgame stars share videos from the top-secret set

Avengers: Endgame 04/26/19 type Movie Genre Superhero

With the ban on Avengers: Endgame spoilers officially lifted by directors Joe and Anthony Russo, the film’s cast members are going wild sharing never-before-seen videos and photos from the set of the largest superhero smash-up ever put to screen. Chris Pratt already beat most of his coworkers to it.

If that didn’t tip you off already, you may not want to read ahead if you haven’t seen Avengers: Endgame.

Chris Evans, oh Captain, my Captain, revealed a snapshot of him “just hanging out” with Chadwick Boseman as the two were suited up for the big battle sequence, as well as Marvel bros Jeremy Renner (Hawkeye/Ronin), Robert Downey Jr. (Iron Man), Mark Ruffalo (dotted-up for his facial-capture Hulk performance), and Chris Hemsworth (bearded up for his “melted ice cream” Thor performance).

Evans also unveiled his “illegal” video of most of the actors together on set as they prepare to film a face-off with Thanos.

Just hanging out, chatting about vibranium. pic.twitter.com/ryzEcVlOJS — Chris Evans (@ChrisEvans) May 5, 2019

Video ban lifted! I guess I’m not the only one who broke the rules on this day of filming.

(My camera work is annoyingly shaky) pic.twitter.com/D0f0e2PnXo — Chris Evans (@ChrisEvans) May 6, 2019

Last one for today pic.twitter.com/VL8cvo0VYz — Chris Evans (@ChrisEvans) May 6, 2019

Fun day on set. pic.twitter.com/kL3WIztTNP — Chris Evans (@ChrisEvans) May 7, 2019

On Wednesday, Evans dropped more behind-the-scenes videos from a certain lake-side scene.

Over the past few days, Downey has been sharing additional looks, including a birthday song for the 11th anniversary of the first Iron Man film and, more importantly, a clip from their filming of the keep away scene with Thanos and the Infinity Gauntlet.

Hemsworth, keeping with the funnies of his character, shared a video of that “little lunch” Downey threw for the cast during production. It involved mariachi singers and Hemsworth dancing about in his Thor beard.

Renner shared another moment from that lunch, a video message to Scarlett Johansson (Black Widow), who wasn’t present for the luncheon. “You blew it!” her friends from work said.

Also getting in on the fun are Elizabeth Olsen (Wanda Maximoff) and the directors themselves.

Olsen unveiled set footage of her character’s big solo skirmish with Thanos, a scene she writes on Instagram “we shot and later reshot.”

Meanwhile, over on the Russos’ joint Instagram account, one can find photos of Joe giving Hemsworth “going for the head” lessons with Stormbreaker, and the brothers directing Downey through a scene.

These folks haven’t been able to talk about Avengers: Endgame, even as they were promoting the film. But the Russos designated Monday, May 6, as the time to allow spoiler talk… within reason.

“Just because the spoiler ban is lifting, doesn’t mean you shouldn’t treat your fellow humans with respect and dignity during discourse. Or that you should run around intentionally trying to spoil the movie for people who haven’t seen it,” they clarified in an Instagram post yesterday. “Be courteous and give folks fair warning… #BeKindOutThere #NuffSaid.”

Based on the box office numbers, it seems like a ton of people have already seen it. So most are safe.

This article has been updated with additional behind-the-scenes looks from the cast and crew.

Related content: