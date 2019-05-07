Avengers: Endgame directors reveal details of Katherine Langford's cut role

Avengers: Endgame 04/26/19 type Movie Genre Superhero

Katherine Langford was cast in Avengers: Endgame. Katherine Langford shot scenes for Avengers: Endgame.

But Katherine Langford was not actually in Avengers: Endgame.

This has been vexing fans of the 13 Reasons Why actress who have been clamoring to know what happened.

Directors Joe and Anthony Russo finally explained who she was and why she was cut to Josh Horowitz of the HappySadConfused podcast, which you can listen to in full at that link.

Image zoom Monica Schipper/Getty Images

***Spoiler Warning***

The 23-year-old Langford performed the grown-up version of Tony Stark’s 5-year-old daughter Morgan, who was played as a child by Lexi Rabe.

After stealing the Infinity Stones and attaching them to his own metal gauntlet to snap away Thanos and his army, Iron Man would have been transported to an ethereal plane, where he would meet a future version of the little girl he was about to leave behind.

“There was an idea that we had that Tony was gonna go into the metaphysical way station that Thanos goes into,” Joe Russo explained.

“Remember where Thanos saw his daughter?” Anthony added.

“There was going to be a future version of [Stark’s] daughter in that way station,” Joe said.

The Stark sequence was meant by the Russo brothers to bookend the experience Thanos had after perpetrating The Snap in Infinity War and finding himself face-to-face with the younger version of his “daughter” Gamora, whom he murdered to claim the Soul Stone.

“What did it cost?” little Gamora asked him.

“Everything,” Thanos answered.

In that scene, it was a moment of agony for the villain, but in Endgame the vision of a grown-up Morgan was intended to offer Tony Stark a sense of peace.

“The intention was that his future daughter … forgave him and gave him peace to go,” Joe said. “But it was just too many ideas in an overly complicated movie.”

Instead, the Russos found that it was just confounding for moviegoers, and it didn’t pack the tearful power they wanted.

“We showed it to a test audience and it was really confusing for them,” Joe said. “What we realized about it was we didn’t feel an emotional association with the adult version of his daughter. “So it wasn’t resonating with us on an emotional level.”

Unfortunately for Langford, that means her appearance in the MCU will probably only exist as a deleted scene.

