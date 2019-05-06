Disney+ Streaming
13 featured stories since

Janelle Monáe to replace problematic Siamese cat song in Lady and the Tramp remake

By Joey Nolfi
May 06, 2019 at 01:14 PM EDT

Lady and the Tramp

type
  • Movie
Genre

Disney’s upcoming live-action remake of Lady and the Tramp will sing a new tune (or two) thanks to actress-musician Janelle Monáe.

EW has confirmed the Grammy-nominated performer — set to voice a Pekingese dog in the Charlie Bean-directed project — and her Wondaland artist collective will reimagine and replace select musical selections from the 1955 original animated film. In particular, Wondaland will work on a new song as a replacement for “The Siamese Cat Song” — the lyrics and tone of which have, in recent years, come under fire for depicting Asian stereotypes.

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images; Everett Collection

Variety first reported the news of Monáe’s involvement with the film’s soundtrack, which will also feature Wondaland’s fresh take on the first movie’s signature song, “He’s a Tramp,” the musical direction for which will be spearheaded by Wondaland contributors Nate “Rocket” Wonder and Roman GianArthur.

Starring Justin Theroux and Tessa Thompson in the lead voice roles, the Lady and the Tramp remake is expected to premiere in November alongside the new Disney+ streaming service.

Related content: 

Skip
Disney+ Streaming
13 featured stories since
Disney to pull movies from Netflix and launch its own streaming service
8/8/2017
Star Wars, Marvel movies shifting to Disney streaming service
9/7/2017
Disney to buy 21st Century Fox assets for $52.4 billion
12/14/2017
Disney's new streaming service to feature Loki and Scarlet Witch shows
9/18/2018
Marvel's Falcon and the Winter Soldier will get a limited series on Disney's streaming service
10/31/2018
Diego Luna reprising Rogue One character for a new Star Wars TV series
11/8/2018
What does the Disney-Fox merger mean for Marvel movies?
3/20/2019
The end of an era: Disney's acquisition of 21st Century Fox is finally complete
3/19/2019
Everything to know about Disney+, the studio's upcoming streaming service
3/20/2019
Disney+ streaming service unveils price, November launch date
4/12/2019
Janelle Monáe to replace problematic Siamese cat song in Lady and the Tramp remake
5/6/2019
Disney takes full operational control of Hulu: What this means (so far)
5/13/2019
Here's everything leaving Netflix in June 2019
5/22/2019
Advertisement

Comments

Popular in Movies

All Topics in Movies

EDIT POST