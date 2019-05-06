Janelle Monáe to replace problematic Siamese cat song in Lady and the Tramp remake

Lady and the Tramp type Movie Genre Animated

Disney’s upcoming live-action remake of Lady and the Tramp will sing a new tune (or two) thanks to actress-musician Janelle Monáe.

EW has confirmed the Grammy-nominated performer — set to voice a Pekingese dog in the Charlie Bean-directed project — and her Wondaland artist collective will reimagine and replace select musical selections from the 1955 original animated film. In particular, Wondaland will work on a new song as a replacement for “The Siamese Cat Song” — the lyrics and tone of which have, in recent years, come under fire for depicting Asian stereotypes.

Variety first reported the news of Monáe’s involvement with the film’s soundtrack, which will also feature Wondaland’s fresh take on the first movie’s signature song, “He’s a Tramp,” the musical direction for which will be spearheaded by Wondaland contributors Nate “Rocket” Wonder and Roman GianArthur.

Starring Justin Theroux and Tessa Thompson in the lead voice roles, the Lady and the Tramp remake is expected to premiere in November alongside the new Disney+ streaming service.

