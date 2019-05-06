Hellraiser reboot coming from Batman Begins and Man of Steel screenwriter

Hellraiser type Movie

Hellraiser franchise fans have suffered greatly over the past couple of decades thanks to a series of barely released, and barely financed, sequels from Dimension Films. But redemption may be at hand for the horror series about a mysterious box and the torture-delivering Cenobites, including the iconic character of Pinhead.

It was announced today that Spyglass Media Group has recruited Batman Begins and Man of Steel screenwriter David S. Goyer to produce and write the story for what is being described as a “loyal, yet evolved reimagining” of writer-director Clive Barker’s original 1987 horror classic. Spyglass will finance, develop and fast track the film for worldwide theatrical distribution.

“Clive and I go back more than 30 years together,” said Spyglass CEO Gary Barber in a statement. “For generations, his brilliantly twisted and imaginative Hellraiser haunted the minds of moviegoers with its searing imagery of Pinhead. David is the perfect storyteller to continue Clive’s vision for a new theatrical version of Hellraiser.”

“I’ve been a fan of Clive’s work since the original Books of Blood paperbacks and The Hellbound Heart novella,” said Goyer, whose other credits include writing and directing 2004’s superhero sequel, Blade: Trinity. “Having the chance to reimagine Pinhead and the Cenobites for a new audience is a nightmare-come-true. Gary is a true fan as well and we’re committed to making something dark and visceral.”

The original Hellraiser starred Ashley Laurence, Clare Higgins, Andrew Robinson, and Doug Bradly, who played Pinhead.

Watch the trailer for the 1987 film, above.

