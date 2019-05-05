Avengers: Endgame breaks box office records for second week in a row

Together, the Avengers can face down any opponent — which apparently includes some of history’s biggest titles at the box office.

The Marvel film won its second straight weekend at the box office with an estimated take of $145.8 million across 4,662 theaters. Endgame continued to superpower the box office overseas as well, taking in an additional $282.2 million internationally, bringing its global total to the mind-blowing sum of $2.189 billion. In only 11 days, the conclusion to the Infinity arc has become the second-highest grossing movie of all time, overtaking Titanic’s $2.187 billion haul.

Image zoom © Marvel Studios 2019

While no film is a match for the power of the Avengers, there were several new releases this weekend. Sony’s suspense drama The Intruder nabbed second place with an estimated $11 million across 2,222 theaters. Another counter-offering, R-rated romantic comedy Long Shot, scored third place with an estimated $10 million across 3,230 theaters.

Image zoom ©Marvel Studios 2019

Directed by Joe and Anthony Russo, Avengers Endgame marks a conclusion to the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s first 22 films. The original six Avengers must unite to attempt to find a way to undo the apocalyptic “snap” Thanos wrought upon the universe. The film was expected to do big numbers at the box office, but it continues to steamroll through records and is on pace to potentially outdo Avatar, the highest grossing film of all time with $2.8 billion at the global box office.

Endgame had the highest grossing week of all time coming into its second weekend in theaters. It picked up an additional $562 million globally between Monday and Thursday. Alongside other Disney properties The Force Awakens and Avengers: Infinity War, it is one of only five films to pass $2 billion at the box office. Not to mention, it has done so in a record eleven days of release.

Everywhere you look box office stats are bowing to the power of these heroes — Endgame has nearly hit $1 billion in 3D ticket sales, the fastest film ever to do so. Only Avatar and The Force Awakens have previously crossed the $1 billion mark in 3D ticket sales. It’s also now the ninth highest grossing film of all time domestically with its total of $619.7 million. This weekend’s $145.8 million haul also grants Endgame the title of the second biggest second weekend gross in history.

Image zoom Serguei Baschlakov/Sony

New releases had no chance of competing with this Marvel juggernaut, but they still made a decent showing. Suspense thriller The Intruder opened to $11 million for second place, a firm start for the genre film.

Directed by Deon Taylor, the Sony release follows a young married couple who buy a new home in Napa Valley only to discover the man they bought it from refuses to let it go. Dennis Quaid stars as the titular intruder, alongside Meagan Good, Joseph Sikora, Michael Ealy, Lili Sepe, Debs Howard and Alvina August.

Image zoom Philippe Bossé/Lionsgate

Hot on The Intruder’s heels was Long Shot, the R-rated comedy starring Seth Rogen and Charlize Theron. Directed by Jonathan Levine, it took third place with an estimated total of $10 million. Rogen stars as Fred Flarsky, a man who reunites with his first crush, Charlotte Field (Theron), a woman who just happens to be the nation’s youngest Secretary of State in history. Sparks fly as she prepares to run for President and hires Fred to be her speechwriter. Andy Serkis, Randall Park, June Diane Raphael, O’Shea Jackson Jr., and Ravi Patel also star.

Long Shot made an auspicious debut at the SXSW festival and has received warm reviews (it’s at 83 percent on Rotten Tomatoes), but it only managed to snag a middling B CinemaScore, which doesn’t bode well for its word-of-mouth in the days ahead.

Image zoom STXfilms

STX films made a go at launching their first animated franchise with this week’s fourth-place box office finisher, Ugly Dolls. The family-friendly film underperformed with a disappointing estimated total of $8.5 million across 3,652 theaters. STX is already developing an animated series for Hulu aimed at a 2020 debut.

Featuring the voice talent of Kelly Clarkson, Pitbull, Wanda Sykes, Emma Roberts, Nick Jonas, Gabriel Iglesias, Janelle Monae, and Blake Shelton, the film follows a group of dolls who live in Uglyville where weirdness is celebrated. When the dolls discover a land called Perfection, they are saddened by the conventionally beautiful dolls undergoing training to ultimately find the love of a child — until they realize perfection isn’t all its cracked up to be. Kelly Asbury directs.

Another Marvel title rounds out the top five. Captain Marvel takes fifth place with an estimated $4.3 million across 2,243 theaters. The Brie Larson-led film continues to rake in global box office, sitting at $1.1 billion worldwide and counting.

Overall box office is down 9.7 percent to date according to ComScore. Endgame has sent that box office gap trending downward since last week, helping it steadily improve. Check out the May 3-5 numbers below.

1. Avengers: Endgame — $145.8 million

2. The Intruder— $11 million

3. Long Shot — $10 million

4. Ugly Dolls— $8.5 million

5. Captain Marvel— $4.3 million

6. Breakthrough— $3.9 million

7. The Curse of La Llorona — $3.5 million

8. Shazam!— $2.5 million

9. Little— $1.5 million

10. Dumbo— $1.4 million

Related content: