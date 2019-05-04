John Singleton's private funeral set for Monday as an 'intimate goodbye'

John Singleton, the director of Boyz N the Hood and Higher Learning who died this week at the age of 51, will be laid to rest in a private ceremony in Los Angeles a couple days from now on May 6, a rep for his family revealed.

The funeral, planned as “a very small, intimate goodbye for family and very close friends,” takes place a week after Singleton was taken off life support. The filmmaker, whose career in film and television spanned three decades, had been hospitalized after suffering a stroke.

Image zoom Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic

The ceremony will not be open to the public, but Singleton’s family are “planning a larger memorial for John in a few weeks to celebrate his life,” according to a rep. More details will be provided at a later time.

Many celebrities and members of the Hollywood industry paid homage to Singleton following news of his death.

This week, organizers of the Tribeca Film Festival decided to add a free screening of Boyz N the Hood, Singleton’s directorial feature debut from 1991, for the public on Friday night.

“John Singleton accomplished what all creators strive to do. He entertained but also inspired generations of audiences and artists,” organizers wrote in a statement.

John Singleton accomplished what all creators strive to do. He entertained but also inspired generations of audiences and artists. We've added a free screening of BOYZ N THE HOOD on Friday, May 3rd at #Tribeca2019 to honor this late luminary. Get tickets: https://t.co/CQzKii0B9s pic.twitter.com/x8V6inIrEy — Tribeca (@Tribeca) May 2, 2019

Related content: