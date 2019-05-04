Avengers: Endgame to cross $2 billion worldwide this weekend

Avengers: Endgame 04/26/19 type Movie Genre Superhero

Over the course of its opening weekend, including early releases in a handful of international territories, Avengers: Endgame surpassed $1 billion at the global box office. Now, as the film enters its second weekend in theaters, it’s about to overtake a $2 billion cumulative haul.

The 22nd film from Disney’s Marvel Cinematic Universe earned $128.8 million worldwide from Friday screenings, per studio figures. That puts its global tally, so far, at $1.91 billion, which is on track to cross $2 billion after Saturday screenings.

Domestically, Endgame made $514.5 million to date with $40.6 million coming from Friday screenings alone, constituting a 74 percent drop from its $157 million opening. It’s still a ways off from surpassing Star Wars: The Force Awakens‘ domestic take of $936.7 million.

Image zoom ©Marvel Studios 2019

Endgame continues to dominate the conversation, especially as directors Joe and Anthony Russo suggested this coming Monday is an appropriate date to start openly talking about spoilers. (Some, no doubt, will have a problem with that.) Since its release, fans and entertainment writers continue to unpack the complex story involving stars Robert Downey Jr., Chris Evans, Chris Hemsworth, Scarlett Johansson, Jeremy Renner, Brie Larson, Paul Rudd, and Josh Brolin.

The film is now the fifth highest-grossing global movie of all time behind Avatar, Titanic, The Force Awakens, and Avengers: Infinity War. Overseas, it’s currently the third highest-grossing international film of all time.

