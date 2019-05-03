Image zoom KC Baily/Netflix

After playing lovebirds on last summer’s hit Netflix rom-com Set It Up, Zoey Deutch and Glen Powell are bringing their endearing chemistry to a new movie for the streaming platform.

Deutch and Powell are reuniting with their Set It Up producer and writer Katie Silberman for Most Dangerous Game, scheduled to go into production early next year. Producer Justin Nappi made it clear in a statement that the film is not a sequel to Set It Up, which saw Deutch and Powell play assistants to two high-powered, lonely executives (played by Lucy Liu and Taye Diggs) whom they decide to set up in order to make their own lives easier, and in the process end up falling for each other.

“While it was clear that audiences were clamoring for a sequel, we are excited by the thought of creating a new, distinct film that explores different romantic comedy tropes while still being anchored in everything that we loved about the first movie,” Nappi said.

Deutch has a slew of projects lined up including Ryan Murphy’s Netflix series The Politician, released this September, and Zombieland 2 coming out in October. Meanwhile, Powell will be in next year’s Top Gun: Maverick alongside Tom Cruise. Silberman is also making her mark, having co-written Isn’t It Romantic earlier this year and Olivia Wilde’s sharp coming-of-age comedy Booksmart, out this month.

