Batgirl meets some new friends in opening scene of Batman vs. Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles

“Lizard men”? Not exactly.

In the opening scene from the highly anticipated animated movie Batman vs. Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, universes cross over in Gotham City.

One night, amid the sounds of sirens, shadows shift in the darkness towards Powers Industrial. Inside, a young woman takes a tour of the facility for a paper she’s writing and finds herself in front of a prototype for a powerful generator. She mentions the implications this device could have for Gotham when… something catches her attention.

As the power goes out, a flurry of shuriken throwing stars burst forth toward the scientists, but they are stopped by the woman’s clipboard. Her lightning reflexes hint at her true identity: Barbara Gordon, a.k.a. Batgirl, voiced in the film by Crazy Ex-Girlfriend‘s Rachel Bloom.

Chaos erupts and members of Shredder’s Foot Clan descend upon the scene before they find themselves set upon by the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles. Batgirl doesn’t know who any of these figures are, just that they look like “lizard men or something.” It’s this confusion, which she relays to Batman (Troy Baker) later on, that causes the initial conflict between the two sets of heroes when the Turtles find themselves dimensionally displaced in the Dark Knight’s home turf.

Directed by Jake Castorena and written by Marly Halpern-Graser based on James Tynion IV and Freddie Williams II’s comic event, Batman vs. Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles features an immense roster of voice talent and characters, including Baker as both Batman and Joker, Darren Criss as Raphael, Kyle Mooney as Michelangelo, Baron Vaughn as Donatello, Eric Bauza as Leonardo, and Ben Giroux as Robin.

The rest of the story will play out when the film comes home on Digital May 14, followed by a release on 4K Ultra HD Combo Pack and Blu-ray Combo Pack on June 4.

